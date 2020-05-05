Montana tourism leaders say they will be ready when state reopens

The tourism industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus with restrictions on out-of-state travelers, shelter-in-place orders and temporary shuttering of many services. Gov. Steve Bullock recently ordered the phased lifting of some of those restriction but no firm timeline has been set to fully reopen the state.

“We just want people to know how important tourism is to our personal lives, to our economy and everything that goes along with that,” said Mike Mergenthaler with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Helena Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We know that people can’t travel right now and that’s why this is termed ‘The Spirit of Tourism,’ it’s still within us to get us out and travel and see and do different things. We want people to know that when that time comes that we’re able to do that, that Helena and other communities in the state are ready to welcome travelers and tourists again.”