Montana tourism leaders say they will be ready when state reopens

Several tourism leaders highlighted the importance of the industry to Montana at a rally in Helena Tuesday.
The tourism industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus with restrictions on out-of-state travelers, shelter-in-place orders and temporary shuttering of many services. Gov. Steve Bullock recently ordered the phased lifting of some of those restriction but no firm timeline has been set to fully reopen the state.
This week marks the 37th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, and several representatives of the Montana tourism industry came to Helena for a rally in support of this year’s theme: The Spirit of Travel.
“We just want people to know how important tourism is to our personal lives, to our economy and everything that goes along with that,” said Mike Mergenthaler with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Helena Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We know that people can’t travel right now and that’s why this is termed ‘The Spirit of Tourism,’ it’s still within us to get us out and travel and see and do different things. We want people to know that when that time comes that we’re able to do that, that Helena and other communities in the state are ready to welcome travelers and tourists again.”
In 2018, Montana had about 12.4 million non-resident visitors spending $3.7 billion. This supported nearly 45,000 jobs, according to the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana.
About a dozen people from the tourism industry held up signs and wore protective face masks and gloves at a trailhead off of Helena’s 2nd Street Tuesday.
Racene Friede, president and CEO of Glacier Country Montana, helped organize the rally and said the travel industry is working to inform their communities of the present impacts and to get them ready for when more restrictions lift. The industry wants nonresidents to know that while now might not be the time to come to Montana, when the time is right they will be welcomed back as soon as possible, she said.
“Everything’s going to be different and it’s a challenge and our communities, our businesses are struggling, but we’re going to come out of this strong,” she said.
Mary Sue Costello with the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce noted that now is when business typically starts to pick up for the summer season.
“In West Yellowstone we have nothing else so visitation is extremely important,” she said, adding that out-of-state and international travelers typically account for about half of the economic spending this time of year.
Candace Carr Strauss, CEO of Visit Big Sky, said the mountain town lost more than a month of the ski season and is now in one of its typical shoulder seasons. With a truncated summer ahead, local officials launched a $210,000 local business relief fund for small businesses.
It was important to come to Helena, she said, to promote the industry and raise awareness about its impact in Montana.
“We felt that we were able to make it a real road trip with our small group of tourism industry leaders because we felt strongly enough with the role of visitor economy in the state of Montana that we needed to come out and do this,” Carr Strauss said. “We needed to get some good news out on tourism.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.