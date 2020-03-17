Montana suspending driver tests, extending license renewals in response to COVID-19

TSA issued a statement, Fox said, indicating that travelers with expired state driver licenses or ID cards may still use them for a year to fly.

When asked about the upcoming Real ID deadline in the fall, Garcia said Sen. Steve Daines had requested an extension past the current deadline of Oct. 1, and she anticipated a response, particularly if the pandemic lasts much longer.

Within MVD, office chairs are being removed and customers that come inside may be asked to provide a phone number and wait in their vehicles to avoid crowds. Additional disinfecting is also occurring, including on eye test machines, Garcia said.

“We’re trying to practice good social distancing when you can,” she said.

Driving tests will also be suspended for 30 days in an effort to avoid placing staff and customers in close contact, officials said.

Due to the sharing of office space and temporary closing to the public of AAA in Helena, the Helena MVD office will move to the Scott Hart Building at 302 N. Roberts St. until the business reopens.

Officials said they meet daily to discuss the status of MVD and other divisions of the Montana Department of Justice, but have thus far decided against closing MVD offices altogether.

“We believe that in conjunction with all of the actions at the federal, state and local level that are designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, that these initial steps are important and collectively may help us avoid a situation where we altogether curtail certain services,” Fox said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.