Montana sues drug distributors over opioid shipments

HELENA — Montana has filed a lawsuit against the two leading drug distributors in the state, saying they failed to monitor and report excessive opioid shipments to Montana pharmacies, worsening the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Tim Fox announced Monday the state was suing McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health Inc., alleging they breached their legal duties under Montana's Controlled Substances Act. The state is seeking damages to help pay for treatment, emergency response and public education programs it created to respond to the epidemic.

Between 2011 and 2013, prescription drug overdoses were responsible for at least 369 deaths in Montana, state officials said.

Montana law requires wholesale distributors to stop shipments of suspiciously large or increasingly frequent orders and report them to state and federal authorities. The lawsuit argues the companies failed to do so while shipping drugs Montana pharmacies from 2006 to 2014 — the most recent date for which information is available. During that time frame, McKesson supplied more than 48% and Cardinal supplied more than 15% of the opioid doses in Montana.

