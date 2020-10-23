Montana sues businesses not complying with mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Separately, the Hill county health board approved a new plan to curb the spread of the virus on Wednesday, KOJM-AM radio reported.

According to the plan, if Hill County reports more than 58 cases during the week ending Nov. 1, social gatherings will be limited to no more than 25 people and restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity. Schools, school activities and sports will be exempt from the order. The new restrictions would last for a month.

Hill County currently has 341 active cases, 23 of them reported on Thursday.

Hill county sanitarian Clay Vincent said during the board meeting that the department has received complaints of individuals "absolutely refusing to wear a mask," KOJM reported.

"They are basically saying it's their right, they don't have to. To this point, we have tried education, we have tried begging them, we have talked to them, we have done everything in the world. But there is no response," Vincent said.

The enforcement measures were announced as Montana's infection rate ranked as one of the highest per capita in the nation. New figures from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington indicate that if the state doesn't implement new restrictions, deaths caused by the coronavirus could reach 800 by February.