Montana State University helping farmers and ranchers with stress

BOZEMAN — A group of individuals and organizations from across Montana, led by Montana State University Extension, are collaborating to provide resources and solutions for farmers and ranchers under stress.

“We know from various research that there is a high level of stress in life, specifically among farmers and ranchers in rural areas like Montana,” said Michelle Grocke, health and wellness specialist with MSU Extension and assistant professor in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development. Stress can be caused by a range of issues, she said, from commodity prices, weather and crop yield to debt load, passing a farm or ranch to the next generation, family issues, and injuries or illness. She added that it can lead to mental illness, increased risk of suicide and other health issues.

Now, a team of Montanans known as the Montana Farm/Ranch Stress Prevention Advisory Council is working to create a new website that will host resources to help farmers, ranchers and other community members better understand the causes of stress – as well as how to manage it. The website is expected to launch this summer.

“Ultimately, we hope these resources will lessen the risk of mental illness and suicide among Montana’s farming and ranching communities,” Grocke said.