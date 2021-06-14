Montana state librarian says libraries helped ensure a complete census count

She said more than 50 libraries had planned Census Week at the Library for mid-April, which was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stapp said libraries pushed out information on social media sites from April through September.

She said they supported self-reporting with library WiFi and, as permitted by local conditions and regulations, allowed in-library access to computers and made access to library computers for self-reporting a priority. In cities such as Great Falls, they also brought mobile hot spots and tablets to shelters and outdoor events to promote self-reporting.

Other efforts included gift cards for completing a census, trivia games, coloring books for children’s summer reading programs and “It’s not too late to be counted” activities.

And Stapp said they made sure the census had addresses for newly built homes and accurate information for housing units.

John Finn, director of the Lewis and Clark Library, said he served on the countywide "Complete Count Committee" with county commissioners and staff, social service officers, and census personnel to determine the best way to get the highest turnout possible for the county. The library was also going through a $6 million remodeling project at the time.