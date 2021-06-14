Montana state librarian says libraries helped ensure a complete census count

Libraries have always been known for being community gathering spots, fonts of information and dispensaries of wisdom.
But in the most recent census, the state librarian said they played a vital role in helping to get people counted and in helping Montana snag a second congressional seat that was lost in 1993.
Montana State Librarian Jennie Stapp said Montana qualified for the second congressional seat by 6,370 people in the U.S. Census count. She said state staff through a Local Update of Census Addresses was able to add 53,000 names to address files to help census poll workers.
Mary Craigle, director of the Census and Economic Center within the Montana Department of Commerce, backs up those claims of libraries helping to push Montana over the finish line.
“I give the libraries a ton of credit,” she said, adding Montana was “dead in the water in June,” in terms of being on track with the census count and short of hitting the 60% goal.
She said libraries were instrumental in getting the census information to patrons for self-response, lessening the burden on census workers from going door to door during the pandemic.
Though 6,370 people may seem like a comfortable margin, it’s not a lot when you consider the state has 1,084,000 residents, Craigle said.
Stapp noted Minnesota cleared the mark by 26 and New York fell short by 91.
Stapp said nearly 50% of Montana’s 1 million residents have library cards and average 4 million library visits a year.
“People are using their libraries,” she said.
Craigle said she also gives her office a ton of credit for its work on the census, and Forward Montana made 100,000 calls to young adults and college students to get them to register. She said Western Native Voice set up sites on reservations and did some focus in rural counties.
Stapp noted the library worked with the Montana Department of Commerce, local governments, tribes and the university system. She said they organized a cohort of librarians to ensure a complete count locally. Stapp said 50 libraries statewide organized census weeks and made sure people had access and had a way to complete the census. A lot of librarians sat on Complete County Committees.
“I feel like the state library and Montana libraries helped influence the outcome,” Stapp said.
She said it was the first time that libraries have been this active.
“People were concerned about mistrust of the census process,” Stapp said. “We took a leadership role because we are trusted institutions. We think it lended some credibility to the census process.”
She said more than 50 libraries had planned Census Week at the Library for mid-April, which was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stapp said libraries pushed out information on social media sites from April through September.
She said they supported self-reporting with library WiFi and, as permitted by local conditions and regulations, allowed in-library access to computers and made access to library computers for self-reporting a priority. In cities such as Great Falls, they also brought mobile hot spots and tablets to shelters and outdoor events to promote self-reporting.
Other efforts included gift cards for completing a census, trivia games, coloring books for children’s summer reading programs and “It’s not too late to be counted” activities.
And Stapp said they made sure the census had addresses for newly built homes and accurate information for housing units.
John Finn, director of the Lewis and Clark Library, said he served on the countywide "Complete Count Committee" with county commissioners and staff, social service officers, and census personnel to determine the best way to get the highest turnout possible for the county. The library was also going through a $6 million remodeling project at the time.
"Even during our remodel and the pandemic, the library tried to provide assistance at our public services desk for people trying to answer the census survey," Finn said in an email. "If we had not had those two obstacles in the last year we would have been much more involved in the active support of census survey gathering."
Much of the work was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stapp said.
While libraries were physically closed, the public still had access via computer.
“A lot of our work with librarians was all online,” Stapp said, adding there were monthly meetings to share ideas.
There was also outreach to anywhere where people were gathering outside.
Stapp said the library will start planning for the next census immediately. She hopes investments in broadband will help in the future.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.