Montana sheriff's deputy shoots, kills armed suspect

GREAT FALLS — A Cascade County sheriff's deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in Great Falls over the weekend, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy was searching for a wanted person on Saturday afternoon when he was spotted in an apparently disabled vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The man had active warrants and was a person of interest in a fraud investigation, officials said.

While the deputy was talking with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and the deputy shot the suspect, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.

Travis Don Sipes, 34, died at the hospital.

Great Falls police are investigating the shooting and Petroleum County Coroner Dick Brown is investigating the death.

Officials have not released the name of the deputy, who was placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

