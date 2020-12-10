Montana senators tout defense bill as Trump threatens veto

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields companies such as Facebook, Twitter or Google from legal liability from content posted by users.

On Thursday Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Sen. Steve Daines highlighted provisions they championed that were included in the defense bill.

Named for the first woman to serve in the U.S. Army during the American Revolution, The Deborah Sampson Act is sponsored by Tester in the Senate with co-sponsorships from Daines and more than 50 other senators. The provision earned unanimous passage in the Senate to be included in the defense bill.

The act adds resources specific to women including establishment of the Office of Women’s Health, expanded counseling services, additional days of maternity care and housing assistance.

“This is historic legislation to address the needs of women veterans across our country and we know how the military has changed over the last few decades where women play a critically important role in our nation’s military and we need to take care of them when they get out,” Tester said in a call with Montana media Thursday.