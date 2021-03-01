Montana Senate passes wolf bills

Brown said Monday that he decided against bringing a bill that would reclassify wolves as a “predator” in Montana, meaning they could be killed all year and without limits. He made the decision based on concerns such a reclassification could land wolves back on the endangered species list.

SB 314’s provisions that continue to vest management decisions with the wildlife commission do no force action, he said.

“There are areas that are beginning to have too many wolves and areas where there aren’t that many wolves and this could help us start to see a more well-rounded population around the state,” Brown said.

Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, was critical of the bill, saying she believed it treated wolves like predators and purported to drive the animals down to minimal levels.

“I think this takes us right back to getting them listed,” she said.

Brown again defended the bill, saying he believed the state would manage populations at higher numbers than the minimum and that the more aggressive means of taking wolves mentioned in the bill are suggestions but not mandates.

Both SB 267 passed with a vote of 30-20 and SB 314 passed 29-20 to pass to the House