Montana sees 21st virus death, dozens of new cases reported over weekend

Montana health officials reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and counted an additional death on Monday.

A man in his 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital on Saturday from complications due to COVID-19, according to county officials. It is the 21st death in the state and the fourth in Yellowstone County.

More than 2,800 tests were reported between Friday and Sunday, with 32 new cases announced Saturday, 20 on Sunday and 17 on Monday.

The state amended the case count Monday afternoon, after six cases were duplicated as a result of repeat testing, officials said. The number of cases originally reported by the state on Monday was 23.

The 32 cases reported on Saturday mark the second highest single-day case tally, trailing only the 35 cases reported on March 26.

The number of positive cases is expected to increase as testing increases and as the state relaxes coronavirus-related restrictions, according Jon Ebelt, public information officer for the Department of Public Health and Human Services.