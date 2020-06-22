Montana sees 21st virus death, dozens of new cases reported over weekend

Montana health officials reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and counted an additional death on Monday.
A man in his 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital on Saturday from complications due to COVID-19, according to county officials. It is the 21st death in the state and the fourth in Yellowstone County.
More than 2,800 tests were reported between Friday and Sunday, with 32 new cases announced Saturday, 20 on Sunday and 17 on Monday.
The state amended the case count Monday afternoon, after six cases were duplicated as a result of repeat testing, officials said. The number of cases originally reported by the state on Monday was 23.
The 32 cases reported on Saturday mark the second highest single-day case tally, trailing only the 35 cases reported on March 26.
The number of positive cases is expected to increase as testing increases and as the state relaxes coronavirus-related restrictions, according Jon Ebelt, public information officer for the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
"Through local contact tracing efforts, clusters of cases involving close associations have been identified in communities," Ebelt said. Beginning earlier this month, the state implemented a policy of testing all close contacts of confirmed cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
"This effort has naturally led to the identification of more positive cases, and thus an increase in numbers. But, it's also allowed us to identify more cases, and hopefully minimize larger outbreaks. That is the goal," Ebelt said.
The new cases include 16 each in Big Horn County and Gallatin County.
Big Horn County officials reported that most newly diagnosed cases were in people younger than 35.
"The Commissioners are looking at innovative ways to encourage young people to wear masks to prevent the spread of this virus to their elders and other more vulnerable family members," said George Real Bird III, Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board Chairman.
Montana's total cases are 734. Thirteen people are hospitalized and 550 have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
