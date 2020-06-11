Montana seeks to recover $10 million in unemployment fraud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HELENA — Montana has paid out more than $10 million in potentially fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has stopped more than $220 million in fraudulent payments since April 28, the Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday.

The agency has begun implementing additional identity verification measures as a national unemployment fraud scheme is using stolen personal information to apply for benefits. Some applicants may be asked to provide more information, which can delay payments, said Brenda Nordlund, acting Labor Commissioner.

"Through additional steps taken to prevent fraud, we've been able to stop this widespread scheme to take advantage of the pandemic," Nordlund said. "While we have successfully prevented a large amount of fraud up to this point, we are continuing our efforts to stop fraud from occurring while ensuring all eligible Montanans receive the benefits they deserve."

Washington state has reported making between $550 million and $650 million in fraudulent payments and has recovered $333 million.

Labor Department officials in Montana are working with law enforcement, the U.S. Office of the Inspector General and banking institutions to coordinate recovery of the fraudulent payments, Nordlund said.