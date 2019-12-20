{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.4% in November.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 3.5%.

Montana's total employment - which includes agricultural, payroll and self-employed workers - showed a gain of 1,200 jobs in November.

Gov. Steve Bullock says the state has added 53,000 jobs over the last 10 years and has recorded the sixth-fastest wage growth among states.

