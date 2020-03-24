Montana's state employees directed to work remotely when possible

Gov. Steve Bullock directed state agencies to allow employees to work remotely when possible in an effort to help slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The state implemented emergency on-site and remote work procedures that took effect Monday and will remain in effect until further notice.

An email sent to all state employees from Department of Administration Director John Lewis on March 20 said "agency heads are evaluating the State's business operations while considering your health, safety, and personal needs during this emergency."

The hope is to protect employees from the potentially deadly virus while also maintaining necessary state government operations.

The new procedures leave the determination of which employees can and cannot work remotely in the hands of department directors and agency heads. That determination will depend on job duties and whether or not the employee has the necessary technology to work from home.

Employees working in facilities open 24 hours a day, in essential public service work sites and in a law enforcement capacity are required to report to their regular work locations, per the new directive.