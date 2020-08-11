Montana reports 97 new COVID-19 cases; 1,485 active

The state reported adding 97 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 1,485 cases active.
A week ago Phillips County, a rural county with a population of about 4,200 along the Hi-Line, reported its first four cases. By Tuesday it had a total of 55 cases, all active.
One person in the county had been hospitalized, but was sent home to recover, the Phillips County Health Department reported Saturday on its Facebook page. The health department also asked people to comply with public health orders.
“If you have been told to quarantine, you need to do so. With the large spike of cases in Phillips County, contact tracing is becoming difficult and the only way to slow the spread and lessen the impact on our healthcare resources, is to follow our guidelines,” the department said in the Facebook post.
The state’s online data dashboard also reported two new deaths from the virus. The Lewis and Clark County Health Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday one of the deaths was in their county, but did not provide further information. It's the second death in that county.
On Monday night Big Horn County reported a death for a man over the age of 70. That's the 14th death in that county.
A total of 77 Montanans have died from the virus.
There have been 5,104 confirmed cases, with 3,542 recoveries. Recovered means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.
Twenty-seven counties reported four or more active cases Tuesday, putting them under a mask mandate issued at the end of July.
Mineral County reported its first two cases Tuesday, leaving just Carter and Petroleum with no confirmed cases of the virus.
