Montana reports 97 new COVID-19 cases; 1,485 active

The state reported adding 97 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 1,485 cases active.

A week ago Phillips County, a rural county with a population of about 4,200 along the Hi-Line, reported its first four cases. By Tuesday it had a total of 55 cases, all active.

One person in the county had been hospitalized, but was sent home to recover, the Phillips County Health Department reported Saturday on its Facebook page. The health department also asked people to comply with public health orders.

“If you have been told to quarantine, you need to do so. With the large spike of cases in Phillips County, contact tracing is becoming difficult and the only way to slow the spread and lessen the impact on our healthcare resources, is to follow our guidelines,” the department said in the Facebook post.