Montana report examines climate change impacts to public health

The report also identifies several population segments as most vulnerable to health maladies. Those include young and old people, low-income individuals, Native American communities and rural Montanans.

“We also know that climate change does not affect all groups of people equally,” Williamson said. “Those with existing physical and mental health conditions as well as the young and old, those living in poverty and those with limited access to health services will be impacted more than others by severe heat or poor air quality caused by wildfires.”

For example, those with lower incomes may be less likely to be able to afford air conditioning during heat waves or indoor air filters when smoke causes hazardous air. Increased flooding can contaminate drinking water while drought could cause increases in some diseases such as West Nile Virus, presenters of the report said.

The report does not attempt to quantify climate-related increases in physical or mental health issues. There is no distinct line between climate and other causes, said co-author Robert Byron, an internist with the nonprofit, but that does not mean a link does not exist.