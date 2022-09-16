Montana releases 2021-22 assessment scores for math and reading

The 2021-2022 end-of-the-year summative assessment scores for Montana were released this week.

The summative assessment measures math and reading, or English Language Arts (ELA), proficiency in grades three through eight and 11. It is required through the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The 2021-2022 school year differed in that the federal Department of Education did not issue any waivers for the end-of-the-year summative assessment scores.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 98.2% of Montana students in grades three through eight participated in the reading assessment. Of those students, 46.1% were at or above proficient and 53.9% were below the proficient level for their grade. For 2020-21, 46.4% were at or above proficient.

In the 2021-22 school year, 96.7% of Montana students in grades three through eight participated in the math assessment. Of those students, 36.5% were at or above proficient and 63.5% were below the proficient level for their grade. For 2020-2021, 35.6% were at or above the proficient level.

National scores are submitted to the federal Department of Education in December, so it will be a few months until people can see how Montana students compared to the national average for the end-of-the-year summative assessments in math reading.

For the 2021-2022 school year, 90.5% of Montana high school juniors completed the reading portion and 91.9% completed the math portion of the ACT. Montana’s average score was 18.6 out of 36, which is below the traditional national average score of 22.

Under the new admission requirements adopted by the Montana Board of Regents as of May 27, 2021, students no longer need to provide their ACT or SAT scores for admission.

“I am proud of the resiliency our Montana students have shown through the school closures and uncertainties of COVID,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a press release. “We have work to do to increase math skills throughout our state. I am focusing on opening our state math standards that haven’t been revised in over ten years. I am also creating math innovation zones that will increase our teacher’s confidence in teaching math so that our Montana students can achieve educational excellence. This fall, the new innovative MAST pilot program will launch in participating fifth and seventh grade Montana classrooms to more accurately measure student learning in Montana which will lead the way to student success.”