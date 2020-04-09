You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana reaches 354 COVID-19 cases
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana reaches 354 COVID-19 cases

By the numbers

Montana reached 354 known COVID-19 cases Thursday, with six deaths reported statewide and 36 hospitalizations.

The state also reported 157 recoveries, a number recently added to a website with COVID-19 information.

Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order, along with several other directives closing public K-12 schools and pausing evictions, until April 24.

The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 7,860 tests for Montanans, though that figure does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. Positive results from private labs are included in the state totals.

Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 128 cases by Thursday.

Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there. There are 18 cases there.

On Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, though in-state experts have urged caution about using that model.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News