Montana property taxes keep rising. Here’s where residents shoulder the heaviest loads.

In Lake County, on the south side of Flathead Lake, for example, 81% of property tax collections came from residential properties in 2018, with residential collections totaling $1,021 per capita.

In contrast, residents of Rosebud County, where the Colstrip generating plant has provided a hefty industrial tax base for decades, pay some of the lowest property taxes in the state. In 2018, only 5.6% of property tax revenues in the county came from residential parcels, an amount totaling just $179 per capita.

In a more typical situation for the north-central and eastern Montana plains, Richland County taxpayers paid $501 per capita on residential properties in 2018. That figure was supplemented by $1,806 per capita of collections from other types of property.

Residents in urban counties typically pay more. In Yellowstone County, around Billings, residential taxpayers paid $711 per capita in 2018. In Gallatin County, around Bozeman, the figure was $1,094 per capita. In Missoula County it was $989.

Madison County is an extreme outlier, having collected $15,974 in residential property taxes per capita in 2018.

Bob Story, executive director of the Montana Taxpayers Association and a study committee member, attributed that figure to high-end properties in the Yellowstone Club.