Montana prison project helps inmates connect with their children for the holidays

Josh Webster and Jeramie Carr may not be able to spend the holidays with their children this year, but thanks to the staff at the Montana Department of Corrections’ Montana Correctional Enterprises, they will have an opportunity to share a valuable connection.

Webster and Carr, inmates at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, participated in a project in which inmates record themselves reading story books. The books and recordings are mailed to their children so the boys and girls can look at the pictures and listen to their fathers’ voices telling the story.

“Even though we can’t be together in the physical, I felt an emotional connection as if I was reading in person,” said Webster. “It was an emotional experience for me, and I enjoyed it.”

Carr said: “Doing the book recordings made me feel good knowing my girls get to hold the same book and hear my voice during the holidays.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2020 marks the second year MCE staff members have facilitated this opportunity for inmates, according to Marisa Britton-Bostwick, education director. Staff members help by recording the inmates as they read the books and then burning the audio onto a CD.