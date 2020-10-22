Montana Military Museum receives rare historic rifle

For more than three decades, the Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison has searched for a rare rifle to complete its collection of service rifles carried by the First Special Service Force. Late last month, the museum announced it had found the final piece.
Veteran volunteers of the museum proudly displayed several rifles carried by the force recently, including the newest piece in the collection: a Johnson M1941 Light Machine Gun. The machine gun joins rifles such as the M1 Garand, semiautomatic Johnson and Browning Automatic Rifle to showcase the unique history of the elite unit.
“We’ve been looking for this weapon for 31 years and we didn’t know if we’d ever find one,” said Ray Read, director of the museum. “It’s a really rare weapon – the average collector cost is about $75,000 – and the full collection it really tells the story.”
The museum successfully acquired the rifle through the National Center for Unwanted Firearms located in Washington, D.C.
The First Special Service Force was a combined unit of the U.S. and Canada. They began training at Fort Harrison in Helena in 1942 as a small but elite force against the Nazis. Their service in the European theatre became renowned and inspired the 1968 movie “The Devil’s Brigade.”
In order to infiltrate enemy lines, the unit trained on a variety of weapons. But the weight of some of the military issued rifles led the First Special Service Force to venture into a trade with the U.S. Marine Corps. In exchange for 322 Johnson Light Machine Guns, the force traded the Corps ordinance for underwater explosions.
“The Marine Corps didn’t like (the Johnson Light Machine Gun) and trading was fairly common then when you had stock to swap it,” Read said. “What the First Special Service Force had here were the first plastic explosives. The Marine Corps needed explosives for underwater demolition like blowing up docks.”
Volunteer Al Chavat pointed out some of the advantages of the Johnson Light Machine Gun. What initially stands out is the large clip anchored horizontally to the rifle. He speculates that the force likely favored five-round “stripper” clips that could be quickly loaded and were less likely to catch on something.
“They wanted the Johnsons because of the weight,” he said. “You can imagine what it would be like to parachute with this and the difference it would make.”
To understand this piece of military history, it is important to understand that the trading of weapons was driven by the service members who would take them to war, Read said.
“The G.I.s knew what was better for them and we wanted to tell the story because there were a lot of developments during WWII,” he said. “I think it really echoes the nature of the force.”
Volunteers will build a new display case for the rifles so visitors can view the weapons.
The new firearm additions are only some of many new items in the museum’s collection.
Volunteers have been hard at work on prominent displays for WWI-era weapons and other equipment.
And greeting visitors near the entrance is another first for the museum: a Congressional Medal of Honor donated by the family of Tec. 4 Laverne Parrish of Ronan. Parrish administered first aid to wounded members of his unit and dragged some to safety during intense enemy fire while fighting in the Philippine Islands in 1945. He is credited with treating 37 casualties of his company in one day before he was mortally wounded by mortar fire.
“We’re getting these new things all the time and incorporating them into our programming,” Read said.
The Montana Military Museum, located on the Fort Harrison campus at 1956 Mt Majo St., is open to the public under COVID-19 guidelines on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
