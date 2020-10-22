Montana Military Museum receives rare historic rifle

“The Marine Corps didn’t like (the Johnson Light Machine Gun) and trading was fairly common then when you had stock to swap it,” Read said. “What the First Special Service Force had here were the first plastic explosives. The Marine Corps needed explosives for underwater demolition like blowing up docks.”

Volunteer Al Chavat pointed out some of the advantages of the Johnson Light Machine Gun. What initially stands out is the large clip anchored horizontally to the rifle. He speculates that the force likely favored five-round “stripper” clips that could be quickly loaded and were less likely to catch on something.

“They wanted the Johnsons because of the weight,” he said. “You can imagine what it would be like to parachute with this and the difference it would make.”

To understand this piece of military history, it is important to understand that the trading of weapons was driven by the service members who would take them to war, Read said.

“The G.I.s knew what was better for them and we wanted to tell the story because there were a lot of developments during WWII,” he said. “I think it really echoes the nature of the force.”

Volunteers will build a new display case for the rifles so visitors can view the weapons.