Montana Meth Project launches Paint the State 2023

Montana Meth Project launched Paint the State 2023 on Monday, a statewide public art contest that engages Montana teens and adults in on-the-ground drug prevention.

The contest, which was kicked off at the state Capitol, invites Montana residents 13 and older to create monument-sized original public works of art that inspire Montanans to live drug-free lives incorporating the Meth Project’s “Not Even Once” message.

“Combating the meth crisis has become more urgent as methamphetamine-related overdoses, hospitalizations, and deaths increase,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said, adding he encouraged Montanans to join the initiative by creating public works of art that inspire all Montanans to live drug-free.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen recognized the threat of fentanyl but reiterated the meth is still the Department of Justice's No. 1 target.

“With the increased purity of lab-made methamphetamine — and the presence of fentanyl in it — smuggled across the border and into our state, it's more critical now than ever to prevent young Montanans from trying it even one time,” he said.

Registration is open at PaintTheState.org. Individuals and groups may register to create their large-scale public art installations in teen and adult divisions. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top regional submissions and to statewide winners.

Individual artists can share their talents as well as youth groups, service organizations and treatment and recovery groups as a community outreach project.

“The learning and authentic peer-to-peer dialogue that happens while creating a community art project is invaluable. Participants really become drug prevention ambassadors,” Amy Rue, executive director of the Montana Meth Project added in a news release. “We encourage anyone who is part of a school or youth group ... to participate. Additionally, we hope that Montana adults in treatment and recovery will join this initiative.”

Business and landowners in communities where projects are happening are asked to donate art supplies and materials and offer public places for the art installations.

All artwork must be installed by June 30. Judging will take place over the summer, and the public can vote online for the People’s Choice Award. Winners will be announced in late summer. Register and learn more at PaintTheState.org.

The Montana Meth Project is aimed at reducing first-time teen meth use. The nonprofit was founded in 2005 by businessman and philanthropist Tom Siebe. Named the third most-effective philanthropy in the world by Barron’s, the organization has been credited with significant declines in teen meth use.

For more information, go to MontanaMeth.org