Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center's struggles continue

While focus has been on the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs for failing to meet federal standards, another state-run health care facility is also facing challenges.

The Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown remains ranked by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a two-star facility, which is below average. The Medicare.gov website notes the facility has had two federal fines within the past three years totaling $166,875.

A spokesman for CMS said the Lewistown facility has not risen above a two-star ranking since 2018. In 2017, the state touted in a news release that the facility was rated five stars, the highest CMS rating possible.

State officials said in 2018 that one reason for the lower grade was due to changes in nursing home requirements from the federal government, and said at the time they have confidence in the facility’s administration.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services, which operates the 117-bed facility, did not offer comment.

A special committee meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the immediate jeopardy status of Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. The federal government recently issued a notice to Montana State Hospital administrator Kyle Fouts that it has until March 13 to correct noncompliance issues or it may lose federal funding.

DPHHS is in the process of finalizing a $2.2 million contract with a third party to temporarily take over management of its health care facilities, including the state hospital and the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center. The department’s outline of the contracted work lists challenges at the Lewistown facility, such as recent changes to federal long-term care certification requirements and workforce issues related to the rural nature of the facility. According DPHHS’ December figures, 30% of the 145 full-time positions in Lewistown are vacant.

The contractor will have direct oversight over the Lewistown facility, which is at 800 Casino Creek Drive.

Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center is the state’s only licensed residential facility for the long-term care and treatment of people who have mental disorders and who require a level of care not available in the community, but who cannot benefit from the intensive psychiatric treatment available at Montana State Hospital. Dianne Scotten is listed as the administrator.

However, the Montana Mental Health Care Center did not get two stars in each of the three categories across the board. It rates five stars, or well above average, when it comes to staff and quality of resident care. But it gets one star, well below average, when it comes to health inspections, according to the Medicare.gov site.

The most recent inspection report posted online, dated Aug. 4, 2021, found several deficiencies at the center, which were all rated as having a minimal level of harm and affecting few residents.

The deficiencies included failing to provide effective infection control and prevention for COVID-19, not ensuring residents were given prescribed diets, not placing an employee on leave while an abuse complaint was being investigated, not ensuring paid feeding assistants have the training they need and serving meals on disposable dishware.

The CMS website noted 11 health violations, stating the average number of violations is 8.1 in the United States and 6.1 in Montana.

According to the website, the health inspection star rating is based on each nursing home's current health inspection and two prior inspections, as well as findings from the most recent three years of complaint inspections and three years of infection control inspections.

The CMS spokesman said there has been one immediate jeopardy citation at the facility since 2018. The citation occurred on a survey conducted March 18, 2021. The preceding survey on Feb. 4, 2021 also identified an abuse citation at the facility, which it noted had 74 residents. Immediate jeopardy is a situation in which the provider's noncompliance with requirements “has caused, or is likely to cause, serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a resident.”

The total civil money penalty imposed on the state-run facility for both surveys was $146,875, the CMS spokesman said. That fine was issued Feb. 4, 2021. However, the Medicare.gov website notes there was also a $20,000 fine issued Aug. 3, 2021.

An immediate jeopardy status was filed against the center in March 2021, noting that a resident who had low blood glucose did not meet professional standards of care by nursing staff.

“The facility failed to have rescue glucose immediately available for use in emergent critical situations involving blood glucose and hypoglycemic events,” the report stated.

Staff started and then halted cardiopulmonary resuscitation as the resident had a do-not-resuscitate status, the report stated.

The center submitted a plan that included assessing the individual needs of all residents with diabetes, educating nurses and equipping all medication charts with 8 ounces of glucose and eight glucose tabs.

In February 2021, a complaint survey was completed which found the center failed to protect residents from abuse by another resident.

This included cups being thrown and continuous disruption in the lounge area four to six days a week. A staff member said that when the resident had behavior issues, all the other residents were removed from the lounge instead.

The report noted the resident would place his arms through the spokes of his wheelchair so that staff could not remove him to keep him from endangering others. He would antagonize other residents almost daily, staff said.

Staff noted the resident threw himself out of his wheelchair on Dec. 15, 2020, and broke his ankle. A staff member refused to do the necessary paperwork to use restraints.

One staff member told the investigator she did not have the training to deal with the resident.

“All the residents walk on eggshells as to not upset him,” she said.

Two other nursing homes in Lewistown, the Central Montana Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Valle Vista Manor, have both received five stars and remain well above average, according to the medicare.gov site.

Seaborn Larson with the Montana State News Bureau contributed to this story.

