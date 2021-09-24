Montana marks American Indian Heritage Day at Capitol

Montana officials marked the state's American Indian Heritage Day with a ceremony at the Capitol’s Tribal Flag Plaza on Friday.

Speakers included Gov. Greg Gianforte, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and state Sen. Jason Small, R- Busby, with students from Helena’s Project for Alternative Learning among the attendees. The ceremony was followed by demonstrations of traditional games for the students.

“Working with our tribal partners, we’ll continue to find ways to empower and support tribes in preserving their Native culture, just like we’re doing here today,” Gianforte said. “I’m honored to celebrate American Indian Heritage Day with all of you.”

Gianforte said he met with Crow and Blackfeet leadership in the last two weeks and hopes to have other tribal leadership visit as well. He called the plaza a symbol of tribes' contributions to the state and said the last year has shown the resiliency of Montanans, including Native business owners, farmers and ranchers.

Gianforte mentioned the 2021 State-Tribal Relations Report, released the week before, and passage of House Bill 671 this year, which included moving Montana’s Indian language preservation program from the state Department of Commerce to the Office of Public Instruction.