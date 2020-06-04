Montana man drowns after being swept down Belt Creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man drowned after being swept down Belt Creek near Sluice Boxes State Park, Cascade County officials said Thursday.

Dustin Quintanilla of Great Falls was with friends who were swimming across the creek about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Belt on Wednesday with plans to jump off of cliffs into the water, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

However, Quintanilla was swept away and went underwater. His friends found him about 250 yards (229 meters) downstream, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators determined Quintanilla, 20, died of accidental drowning, Slaughter said.

