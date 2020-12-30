Montana man dies in trailer fire south of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a trailer fire in a mobile home park south of Great Falls, Cascade County officials said.
Gary Lewis Brockway, 58, died Monday, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. An autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation. Other tests are pending, Slaughter said Wednesday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Jay Jarrett said initially they did not believe anyone was in the trailer. Brockway's body was found later Monday. Officials could not determine the cause of the fire, ABC FOX Montana reported.