Montana LGBT advocates applaud Monday's Supreme Court ruling, say more to be done

Montana LGBT advocates celebrated Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision affording such individuals protection against workplace discrimination, but say there is still much more to be done.
"While we got a huge, huge victory today, there are still many areas in life where LGBT people have to hide who they are," said Montana Human Rights Network Program Director Garrett Lankford.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers, reported the Associated Press.
The Montana Human Rights Network estimates that there are approximately 24,000 LGBT, working-age Montanans.
Lankford said his organization receives about two to three complaints a month from people reporting workplace discrimination over sexual orientation or gender identity.
"I think it's fairly common for people to be outed at work and face retaliation from employers," he said, describing the typical discrimination scenario encountered by members of Montana's LGBT community.
According to Montana Human Rights Bureau, an arm of the state department of labor and industry charged with enforcing certain state and federal laws that prohibit unlawful discrimination, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, more than 100 cases were filed against private and public entities on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Such cases included employment, government service, housing and education issues among others.
"People might think this means we got equality for everything, but that's not the case," said Big Sky Pride Director Kev Hamm. "We still need protection in housing. We still need protection in policing. So, we still need everything to be better. So our work isn’t done. It’s a great step forward. It’s not the end of the road by any means.”
Both Lankford and Hamm said state LGBT advocates have struggled for the past 30 years to amend the Montana Human Rights Act to include broader protections in areas such as housing and health care.
Some municipalities, including Helena, have enacted ordinances that offer legal standing to those facing sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination in areas not covered by state and federal law.
Helena's 2012 ordinance claims the extra protections are "desirable because existing state and federal laws regarding discrimination do not expressly or clearly address all discriminatory acts reported by the city's diverse residents."
The local law specifically covers discrimination in public accommodations and housing.
Bozeman, Butte-Silver Bow, Missoula and Whitefish have similar ordinances on their books.
Outside of those communities, LGBT individuals have little legal recourse, according to Lankford.
Hamm said he anticipates the crowds at Big Sky Pride's LGBTQ Film Fest, slated to run Monday through Thursday at The Myrna Loy, to be in good spirits over the court's decision.
"It was a very pleasant Monday to wake up to," he said.
