Montana LGBT advocates applaud Monday's Supreme Court ruling, say more to be done

According to Montana Human Rights Bureau, an arm of the state department of labor and industry charged with enforcing certain state and federal laws that prohibit unlawful discrimination, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, more than 100 cases were filed against private and public entities on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Such cases included employment, government service, housing and education issues among others.

"People might think this means we got equality for everything, but that's not the case," said Big Sky Pride Director Kev Hamm. "We still need protection in housing. We still need protection in policing. So, we still need everything to be better. So our work isn’t done. It’s a great step forward. It’s not the end of the road by any means.”

Both Lankford and Hamm said state LGBT advocates have struggled for the past 30 years to amend the Montana Human Rights Act to include broader protections in areas such as housing and health care.

Some municipalities, including Helena, have enacted ordinances that offer legal standing to those facing sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination in areas not covered by state and federal law.