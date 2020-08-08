Montana Law Enforcement Academy closes following positive COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena closed Friday for two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday morning, the student notified staff of the positive test, said John Barnes, Montana Department of Justice spokesman. The student is part of a class of 30 from 13 different law enforcement agencies, he said.

“Following the academy’s COVID-19 protocol, staff immediately notified the Lewis and Clark County Health Department,” Barnes wrote in an email. “Health authorities began contact tracing and academy staff gathered information about where the students have been and with whom they have been in contact for the last two weeks.”

Per the protocol, the campus closed at 1 p.m. on Friday and will remained closed until a tentative date of Aug. 24.

Students and staff who had contact with the student have returned home to quarantine for 14 days and facilities will be cleaned. Barnes did not have a tally of how many people were on quarantine.

All law enforcement agencies with students at the academy had been notified, he said.