 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana law allows hemp for commercial animal feed
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Montana law allows hemp for commercial animal feed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana agriculture officials say hemp and hemp-derived substances can be used under a new state law in commercial animal feed, but with limitations.

A measure sponsored by Fort Benton Republican Rep. Josh Kassmier and approved by the Legislature with overwhelming support allows hemp to be used in feed for horses, pets and specialty pets including birds, goldfish and turtles.

The hemp must contain no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, the state Department of Agriculture said.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office seized 58 horses Tuesday from a north Helena Valley ranch, where it was believed they were being neglected.

Because hemp is not recognized as a safe food additive under federal law, officials say livestock that are fed hemp in Montana cannot enter interstate or intrastate commerce because the animals are considered adulterated.

Approval for hemp in animal feed for cattle, sheep, pigs and other livestock is contingent on U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, state agriculture officials said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If everyone jumped at the same time, would Earth move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News