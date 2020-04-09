Montana issues permits for mine over advocates' protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HELENA — Environmental officials on Thursday approved plans for a copper mine in central Montana that marks a major milestone in a long-running dispute. The approval likely will be challenged by environmental advocates worried about the mine's proximity to one of the state's most popular recreational rivers.

The head of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality told The Associated Press that the permits for the Black Butte Copper Project near a tributary of the Smith River are the most stringent ever issued for a hardrock mine in Montana. DEQ director Shaun McGrath cautioned against judging the project against historical mines in the state that are now Superfund sites.

"I can tell you that our team here at DEQ has really been motivated to put this application through the wringer to determine whether it indeed would comply with state laws," he told AP.

The state agency issued a mine operating permit, a water discharge permit and an air quality permit to Tintina Montana Inc., a subsidiary of the Australian mining company Sandfire Resources. The underground mine would be located north of White Sulphur Springs and 19 miles (31 kilometers) from the Smith River.