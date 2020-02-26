Montana Historical Society brews up history of beer in new exhibit

On tap at the Montana Historical Society is a new exhibit tracing the state’s long history of brewing beer.

“Good Beer Here: Montana’s Brewing History” opens the evening of Feb. 27 with a special kickoff event. The exhibit follows early brewing from pre-statehood to the dozens of breweries scattered across the state today with a special focus on the industry’s influence in Montana.

“It starts during territorial times,” said Anneliese Warhank, archivist with MHS. “At many of those early mining camps there was someone there that would begin brewing beer – it was primitive in some ways – but they were brewing beer.”

The idea for the exhibit came from Warhank’s 2015 oral history project on brewing in Montana, which focused on legislation in the 1990s that led to much of the expansion of the industry and tap rooms today. Along with artifacts, the exhibit will feature a number of the oral histories.

“I realized that Montana has its own interesting story to tell, its own complex story to tell, so in 2015 I thought of the idea,” she said. “I turned it into an oral history project and from that project the idea of an exhibit came.”