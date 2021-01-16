Montana Heritage Center is top priority for new MHS director

As the new director of the Montana Historical Society, Molly Kruckenberg said her top priority is the Montana Heritage Center construction project that has been nearly two decades in the making.

“This is a long-term, significant project for the historical society,” she said. “So making sure that this project continues in a way that makes sure that we meet our funding and our construction goals is the highest priority for the agency.”

Site prep work is now underway on the $52.2 million project, which includes the expansion and renovation of the MHS building adjacent to the state Capitol. The expanded building will include amenities such as a café and event rooms along with more exhibit space, and the project is slated to be completed by 2024.

The Montana Legislature authorized $7.5 million in general obligation bonds for the project in 2005, and some of that funding has already been used on the master planning and site selection study. The Legislature allocated additional funding through a 2019 bill that increased the state lodging tax by 1%, with 20% of the revenue through the end of 2024 set aside for the construction project and additional funds benefiting museums around the state.