Montana Heritage Center is top priority for new MHS director

As the new director of the Montana Historical Society, Molly Kruckenberg said her top priority is the Montana Heritage Center construction project that has been nearly two decades in the making.
“This is a long-term, significant project for the historical society,” she said. “So making sure that this project continues in a way that makes sure that we meet our funding and our construction goals is the highest priority for the agency.”
Site prep work is now underway on the $52.2 million project, which includes the expansion and renovation of the MHS building adjacent to the state Capitol. The expanded building will include amenities such as a café and event rooms along with more exhibit space, and the project is slated to be completed by 2024.
The Montana Legislature authorized $7.5 million in general obligation bonds for the project in 2005, and some of that funding has already been used on the master planning and site selection study. The Legislature allocated additional funding through a 2019 bill that increased the state lodging tax by 1%, with 20% of the revenue through the end of 2024 set aside for the construction project and additional funds benefiting museums around the state.
Last year, the Legislative Fiscal Division released a report projecting that the construction project could get about $3 million less than expected due to declines in lodging tax revenue caused by a decrease in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for the projected shortfall, officials are seeking legislative approval through House Bill 5 to extend the flow of bed tax funds to the construction project through the end of 2025 instead of 2024.
“The intent is not to increase the amount of money that we’re receiving,” Kruckenberg said. “It’s simply to offset COVID.”
The museum is also required to raise $10 million for the project. Kruckenberg said $5.5 million has been raised so far, and the museum plans to start a capital campaign in the next few months to come up with the rest.
Aside from that project, Krukenberg said her primary goal is to continue MHS’s work of preserving Montana’s past and making it accessible to the public through educational resources, programming, exhibits and other services.
“Making sure that we’re reaching our communities in a way that meets their needs I would say is one of our priorities,” she said.
She said the museum is leaning more on online materials amid the pandemic, although "there's no substitute for seeing the real thing."
“Having digital technology enhances our ability to reach out beyond Helena,” she said, adding that MHS has digitized more than 1 million newspaper pages that are now available online.
Kruckenberg replaced former Director Bruce Whittenberg, who retired on Oct. 1 after nine years at MHS but remains involved as a mentor.
“We call on Bruce regularly for input and certainly rely on him for information,” she said.
Kruckenberg has worked at MHS for nearly 22 years, most recently as the director of its research center. She hold a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh.
“I have always loved working here at the historical society, and it’s humbling to be in the director position and exciting at the same time,” she said.
Kruckenberg credited the organization’s roughly 150 volunteers and 58 full-time-equivalent employees for making MHS what it is today.
“None of the work that we are doing would be done to the extent that it is and as well as it is without the staff of the historical society,” she said. “We do have the most amazing, passionate group of people who are willing to do what needs to be done to make sure that our history and heritage is preserved.”
