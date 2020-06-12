Montana has 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 inmates test negative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HELENA — Montana officials announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, said two Montana Women's Prison inmates with presumptive positive tests were negative for the respiratory virus in followup testing and Gov. Steve Bullock announced $8.7 million in federal funding for education interests.

Gallatin County has six new cases and there are one new case each in Big Horn, Custer, Lake and Lewis and Clark counties from more than 1,200 tests run on Thursday. The state had 46 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, compared to 48 the prior week. The total known cases since mid-March is 573. Eighteen people have died and seven people remain hospitalized.

Case numbers have been rising in Gallatin, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties, increases Bullock attributed to increased testing of asymptomatic people. The Gallatin County cases are largely isolated clusters within large families and small social groups, he said Thursday

A day after the Department of Corrections announced two presumptive positive tests among inmates at the Montana Women's Prison, the agency said Friday followup tests were negative. The department is conducting further investigation. Another 260 inmates and staff were tested for the disease caused by the coronavirus and those results were being delivered Friday, the agency said.