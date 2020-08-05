You have permission to edit this article.
Montana grizzly biologist no longer with wildlife agency
Montana grizzly biologist no longer with wildlife agency

GREAT FALLS — A long-time Montana grizzly bear biologist is no longer with the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, officials confirmed.

While the agency did not announce the departure of wildlife biologist Mike Madel, agency spokesperson Greg Lemon confirmed he was no longer with the agency. Lemon told the Great Falls Tribune he couldn't say anything more about Madel's departure because it is a personnel matter.

Madel has been a central figure in grizzly bear recovery efforts along the Rocky Mountain Front for more than three decades.

A message on his personal cellphone said he would be out of the area on temporary leave between July 5 and July 11, the Tribune reported.

