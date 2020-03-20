Montana food banks seeing uptick in demand, drop in retail donations

“One of the things that is dramatically affecting their inventory right now is the fact that they no longer have retail donations, which is something they typically get on a daily or weekly basis,” she said.

Food banks and pantries are also changing how food is delivered to abide by social distancing guidelines. Helena Food Share had produced about 600 emergency food boxes this week – up more than 100 than normal.

“Food is available and we’re attempting with this new shift in operations to providing food boxes as opposed to a market-based or choice-based shopping, to meet people’s needs for the kinds of foods that we normally provide,” Day said.

Both Day and Carlson said monetary donations are the easiest for the organizations to process and then purchase what is needed, although food donations are still accepted. Along with donations volunteers are also welcome, Day said, and those looking to help are asked to call ahead.

“We’re very much in need of volunteers but needing to control that flow of where we need people and when we need them,” he said. “Also in our operations we’re trying to practice all the good social distancing that we can in terms of how we do what we do.”