Montana food banks seeing uptick in demand, drop in retail donations

Montana food banks and pantries have seen and uptick in demand but a dip in retail donations in the last week.
In a call with Montana media facilitated by Attorney General Tim Fox on Friday, Montana Food Bank Network CEO Gayle Carlson and Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said demand for services has increased substantial with orders and closures related to the novel coronavirus.
“Food insecurity heightens certainly during times like this and people that’ve been in need already are coming in all at once,” Day said “… We only anticipate that’s going to increase as we continue to all feel the economic impact of this crisis.”
In a typical year, Montana food banks and pantries serve about 38,000 households per year, Carlson said. With emergency orders and closures of places such as senior centers, some food banks may choose to offer food more frequently. Along with previous customers, both Carlson and Day reported an uptick in new customers accessing the services for the first time.
“What we’re hearing are reports from a number of food pantries is there’s been a dramatic increase in assistance needed,” she said, citing some increases of about 25% in the last week.
Carlson’s organization, which distributes food to food banks but not customers directly, typically delivers reserve food every six weeks, but anticipates it will need to increase that schedule. In addition to the higher demand, retail donations for businesses such as grocery stores have dropped off substantially.
“One of the things that is dramatically affecting their inventory right now is the fact that they no longer have retail donations, which is something they typically get on a daily or weekly basis,” she said.
Food banks and pantries are also changing how food is delivered to abide by social distancing guidelines. Helena Food Share had produced about 600 emergency food boxes this week – up more than 100 than normal.
“Food is available and we’re attempting with this new shift in operations to providing food boxes as opposed to a market-based or choice-based shopping, to meet people’s needs for the kinds of foods that we normally provide,” Day said.
Both Day and Carlson said monetary donations are the easiest for the organizations to process and then purchase what is needed, although food donations are still accepted. Along with donations volunteers are also welcome, Day said, and those looking to help are asked to call ahead.
“We’re very much in need of volunteers but needing to control that flow of where we need people and when we need them,” he said. “Also in our operations we’re trying to practice all the good social distancing that we can in terms of how we do what we do.”
More information about Helena Food Share is available at https://helenafoodshare.org/ or by calling 443-3663.
More information about Montana Food Bank Network located in Missoula is available at https://mfbn.org/ or by calling 721-3825.
