Montana Food Bank Network distributes record 19.2M pounds of food in FY 2020

The Montana Food Bank Network distributed a record 19.2 million pounds of food to the state’s 56 counties in fiscal year 2020, officials said.
The organization had to pivot to deliver amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of the larger cities saw as much as a 200% jump in households needing help with food in March, April and May.
The total marks a 34% increase from the 14.2 million pounds distributed in 2019, according to numbers provided this week by the Missoula-based nonprofit, which is the only statewide food bank network. When looking at year-end figures, instead of the fiscal year, that number swells to about 22 million pounds, said Gayle Carlson, the network’s executive director.
The network, founded in 1983, includes providing and delivering food to more than 346 neighborhood food banks, community pantries, social organizations, homeless shelters, schools other groups. The network said 868 volunteers dedicated 4,760 hours in fiscal year 2020.
The food bank noted it distributed 8.1 million pounds of food in 2015, 9.2 million in 2016 and about 11 million pounds each in 2017 and 2018. It also noted the state’s food bank and pantries served 39,423 people in March 2019 and 68,830 people in March 2020. The report notes the number of people served fluctuated throughout the state due to COVID-19.
In March, as the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was reported in Montana, Food Bank Network employees who could work from home did. Officials said essential warehouse staff continued distributing food to meet the increased need.
Last year, one of every 10 Montanans received help from a pantry in the Montana Food Bank Network.
Carlson said it was a very challenging year.
“The good news is we did have a tremendous amount of support,” Carlson said, noting various programs, funding sources and donors who “stepped up” and helped the agency.
She said the network had to make some changes to its distributions, and its partner agencies had to do the same. She said there were some challenges to gain access to orders and when items would show up for distribution. She said there were also changes weekly in the number of clients who would show up.
Carlson said it took a lot of effort to make the necessary changes to get the larger amounts out faster.
“There were all sorts of forces in action,” she said.
The network’s Mobile Food Pantry distributed 14,060 pounds of food in nine communities, providing emergency food aid to people in rural areas who may be lacking in local food pantries and full-service grocery stores.
The grocery rescue program provided 9,210,257 pounds of food to Montana food pantries in 2020, preventing waste. In this program, the network works with local and national grocery stores to develop food rescue programs that give food donations to local partner agencies.
This is perishable food close to the expiration date but still entirely edible and safe to eat, and 43 network partners and 69 retail donors participated in this program.
The network awarded $39,575 in grants to partner agencies.
The network also has the BackPack Program and distributed 371,052 pounds of food to 134 schools, reaching over 4,996 students during the school year 2019-2020 and through summer 2020. The program provides students from homes struggling with food by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources such as school breakfast and lunch programs are not available.
Since the program started in 2008, it has distributed 1.3 million pounds of food to students. The network also is involved in school pantry programs, noting there are 35 school pantries statewide, including 12 in Billings and 20 in rural communities.
The network also participates in the Mail-A-Meal program and distributed 1,239 food boxes directly to rural Montana households in 2020. The program serves households that are in rural areas referred to as “food deserts.” Some boxes are shipped to a central location for pickup, and others are sent directly to households. In fiscal year 2020, the program was available in 21 counties, 1,302 people were served and 444 seniors across Montana received a monthly Mail-A-Meal food box to their front steps.
Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, said his organization works not only with the food bank network, but with more more than 90 local food banks as well.
“Their feedback on the support they receive from the Montana Food Bank Network is just outstanding,” he said.
He said the foundation gave the network about $200,000 last year, among the $2.8 million they gave statewide to other organizations that help the needy.
Karen Coleman, a board member of the Meagher County Food Bank, said they buy a majority of their food from the Montana Food Bank, and said the food bank also helps them with support and advice on any problems that arise.
“We work with them very closely,” she said. “They are very supportive and help us out, but our local community is our biggest supporters.”
She said their food bank is helping about 20 families right now.
Bobbie Secrest, who is on the board, said they could probably operate, at this point in time, without the Montana Food Bank, with matching funds from businesses such as Town Pump and community support, “But I think it does help a lot.”
Montana Food Bank officials said the Hunters Against Hunger program, held in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, distributed 49,465 pounds of local wild game meat in 2020. The meat is processed through 32 Montana meat processing partners then available for distribution through 36 Food Bank Network partner food pantries. The network said 664 animals were donated by Montana hunters and 143 were from out-of-state hunters.
One bison and one moose were donated, as were 47 antelope, 177 elk and 580 deer, food bank officials said.
In other programs, Montana Food Bank Network officials said the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 55,000 Montana households keep food on the table each month. They said 23 community partners provided SNAP assistance to clients. They said 73 households applied for SNAP with the help of the network’s SNAP Outreach Coordinator.
They said 372 households applied for SNAP with the help of community partners which became 445 l SNAP applications, equivalent to more than 480,000 meals.
The COVID-19 pandemic created an increase in the number of the Montanans who needed food assistance.
“The number of people receiving food assistance for the first time after the COVID crisis was pretty astounding,” said Lorriane Burhop, chief policy officer of the Montana Food Bank Network.
More than 40% of respondents to a survey said they had never sought that help before, according to a new report, “Voices of Montana: Stories of Hunger and Hope,” released this week by the network.
From mid-June to the end of July, the network joined up with Feeding America, a nationwide organization, on a survey. In Montana, they gathered 917 responses from 30 counties through food pantries, other programs and clients, in a self-selected survey.
Just over 40% of respondents were at least 60 years old, and about 57% were 18 to 59. Almost half of households said they had a high-risk member, and about 64% included a senior. Nearly 80% said they thought it would be more difficult to make ends meet in the three months ahead because of the pandemic.
Missoulian staff writer Cory Walsh contributed to this story.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.