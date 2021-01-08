Montana Food Bank Network distributes record 19.2M pounds of food in FY 2020

Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, said his organization works not only with the food bank network, but with more more than 90 local food banks as well.

“Their feedback on the support they receive from the Montana Food Bank Network is just outstanding,” he said.

He said the foundation gave the network about $200,000 last year, among the $2.8 million they gave statewide to other organizations that help the needy.

Karen Coleman, a board member of the Meagher County Food Bank, said they buy a majority of their food from the Montana Food Bank, and said the food bank also helps them with support and advice on any problems that arise.

“We work with them very closely,” she said. “They are very supportive and help us out, but our local community is our biggest supporters.”

She said their food bank is helping about 20 families right now.

Bobbie Secrest, who is on the board, said they could probably operate, at this point in time, without the Montana Food Bank, with matching funds from businesses such as Town Pump and community support, “But I think it does help a lot.”