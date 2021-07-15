Montana faces scarce firefighting resources amid drought

HELENA — Montana faces a shortage in firefighting resources amid a historic drought that could lead to a record-breaking wildfire season, officials said Thursday.

"If you are going to ask me which resources we are short on, I will say everything," Sonya Germann, state forester with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, told a state water policy committee Thursday.

Montana is at the highest level of firefighting preparedness, meaning it is first in line for access to national resources. But it is competing with neighboring states in the U.S. West also gripped by a drought that contributes to fire risk. Climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and causes bigger and more destructive wildfires.

"Nationally, we do not have enough resources to fight the fire that is on the landscape throughout the country," Germann said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday declared a wildfire emergency, allowing him to deploy the National Guard to assist in firefighting efforts. He also has declared a drought emergency.

As of Thursday, more than 1,400 wildland fires have burned over 220 square miles in Montana. Of those, 80% have been caused by people, Germann said.