Montana doles out $5M in grants for historical projects

Boulder Hot Springs once catered to presidents, celebrities, and wealthy ranchers, its website said. It is reported that Teddy Roosevelt stayed there during his time in office while hunting in the area, that Warren Harding stayed there and Franklin Delano Roosevelt made a stop there after visiting associates in Butte. In 1863, prospector James E. Riley built a saloon and bathhouse, the first buildings on the site, catering to local miners and ranchers who came here to soak and bathe. In 1881, Riley enlarged the hotel at the springs, and the following year began to construct a new hotel that would accommodate 50 people, according to the hot springs website.