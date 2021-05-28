Montana doles out $5M in grants for historical projects

Twenty-three Montana communities are sharing more than $5 million of grant funding for 26 historic preservation projects to improve historical sites, historical societies and history museums, the Montana Department of Commerce announced.
This includes $498,500 for the Boulder Hot Springs.
Annika Hirmke, one of the grant writers for the hot springs, said the money would be used to improve the building's exterior.
"We've very excited to have gotten the grant,' she said Friday.
Boulder Hot Springs once catered to presidents, celebrities, and wealthy ranchers, its website said. It is reported that Teddy Roosevelt stayed there during his time in office while hunting in the area, that Warren Harding stayed there and Franklin Delano Roosevelt made a stop there after visiting associates in Butte. In 1863, prospector James E. Riley built a saloon and bathhouse, the first buildings on the site, catering to local miners and ranchers who came here to soak and bathe. In 1881, Riley enlarged the hotel at the springs, and the following year began to construct a new hotel that would accommodate 50 people, according to the hot springs website.
In Butte, there was $228,600 set aside for the Carpenters Union Hall, $341,189 for the Hotel Finlen and $450,000 for the Mother Lode Theater.
And there was $89,500 doled out for the Ringling Mansion in White Sulphur Springs, according to the state.
Bigger ticket items elsewhere in Montana include $500,000 each for the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, the Gardiner Community Center and the Milwaukee Depot in Missoula.
The Missoula Art Museum is to receive $419,000.
The grants, part of the Department of Commerce’s Montana Historic Preservation Grant Program, were awarded through Senate Bill 338, passed in 2019. The funds go to the projects.
SB 338, which was sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, was also called the Montana Museums Act of 2020. It increased the statewide accommodations tax for hotel rooms and campgrounds from 3% to 4% to pay for the new home for the Montana Historical Society known as the Montana Heritage Center.
The museum is undergoing a nearly $50 million expansion. The project is expected to bring nearly 78,000 more visitors to the state every year, $7.5 million more in tourism spending and 180 new jobs after construction.
SB 338 also created a grant program to fund restorations of historical sites and museums across the state, which would allow more community museums to showcase the society’s artifacts.
Improvements to these historical sites, societies and museums may include infrastructure repair, building renovations, maintenance, remediating building code issues, security enhancements and fire protection, according to a news release from the Commerce Department.
“These grants will help communities share stories of the past, giving visitors and residents a true glimpse of Montana’s fascinating, deep-rooted history,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in the May 20 news release.
He said these kinds of projects can really help rejuvenate Montana communities with more economic development, statewide tourism and job creation.
Other projects to receive funding are:
- Baker: $298,657 for the O’Fallon Historical Museum
- Chinook: $60,240 for the Blaine County Museum
- Dillon: $11,447 for the Dillon Public Library
- Glendive: $206,822 for the Dion Block
- Great Falls: $125,000 for the 10th Street Bridge
- Hungry Horse: $72,200 for the Spotted Bear Ranger Station
- Hysham: $23,300 for the Yucca Theatre
- Kalispell: $58,385 for the Central School Building
- Lewistown: $412,535 for the Crowley Block
- Libby: $229,690 for The Heritage Museum
- Livingston: $140,000 for the Livingston Depot Center
- Pablo: $50,600 for The People’s Center
- Paradise: $123,220 for the Paradise Center
- Seeley Lake: $15,000 for the Seeley Lake Historical Museum and Visitors Center
- Shelby: $9,000 for the Old Town Hall
- Stevensville: $81,561 for the East Barracks at Fort Owen State Park
- Troy: $4,904 for the Troy Museum and Visitors Center
Enacted in 2019, the Montana Historic Preservation Grant Program was created to help communities increase economic development, community revitalization and statewide tourism through added investment, job creation, business expansion and local tax-base growth.
