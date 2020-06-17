Montana delegation lauds passage of major conservation bill

“This is truly a grassroots-led victory and we should take note that letters and emails and phone calls do work, they do change minds when they’re loud enough,” he said. “… The reason I became so intimately informed about this program is because people on the ground of all ilks that work so very, very hard to make sure we have this funding for this, the best conservation tool we have at the federal level. I think that continual drumbeat over the years finally broke the dam.”

LWCF uses a portion of offshore oil and gas royalties to fund a variety of conservation and recreation projects across the country. While the program may be most recognized for federal land purchases, state grants go to multiple programs on the local level including municipal parks and infrastructure such as playgrounds and swimming pools.

The national parks portion of the legislation would tap oil and gas revenues from federal lands to pay for the backlogs, many of which are related to buildings and other infrastructure needs. The figure at Glacier and Yellowstone national parks alone is about $700 million, Daines said.