Montana delegation celebrates signing of Great American Outdoors Act

Tester first introduced a bill to fully fund LWCF more than a decade ago and applauded Tuesday’s signing.

“This is a big deal for the Treasure State’s greatest treasure – our public lands,” Tester said in a statement. “We rely on our public lands, and protecting them means protecting not only the outdoor spaces where folks hike, hunt, fish, and camp, but also the 70,000 jobs and $7.1 billion generated each year by Montana’s outdoor recreation economy. Wins like this don’t come easy, and it’s thanks to the tireless work of Montanans from all walks of life that this historic day is here, and that we can count on these critical conservation tools to sustain our outdoor way of life for generations to come.”

Gianforte was one of 81 Republicans to vote for the bill.

“The Great American Outdoors Act, which I proudly supported, provides dedicated, lasting resources to increase public access to our public lands, conserving them for generations to come,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I thank Senator Daines for his leadership in getting this historic bill across the finish line, and I thank President Trump for his support of our public lands and for signing this critical bill into law.”