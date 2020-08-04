Montana delegation celebrates signing of Great American Outdoors Act

The Great American Outdoors Act is now the law of the land.
The act has been touted by conservation and access groups as one of the largest pieces of conservation legislation to pass in decades. The bi-partisan bill fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually and makes the allocation permanent in the budget. The bill also generates roughly $9.5 billion to finance backlogged maintenance on federal lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, national forest and some tribal lands.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the legislation into law. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
“There hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect,” Trump said about the 26th president, who created many national parks, forests and monuments to preserve the nation’s natural resources.
Supporters say the Great American Outdoors Act is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century and will create at least 100,000 jobs, while restoring national parks and repairing trails and forest systems.
LWCF uses a portion of offshore oil and gas royalties to fund a variety of conservation and recreation projects across the country. While the program may be most recognized for federal land purchases, state grants go to multiple programs on the local level including municipal parks and infrastructure such as playgrounds and swimming pools.
The national parks portion of the legislation would tap oil and gas revenues from federal lands to pay for the backlogs, many of which are related to buildings and other infrastructure needs.
Among the bill's congressional champions are Montana’s senators, including co-sponsorships from Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester. Rep. Greg Gianforte supported the bill but declined to cosponsor it, citing concerns that it could face amendments he did not agree with as it worked through the House.
“This is a great day for Montana, this is a great day for America and this is a great day for conservation and for all of us who love the great outdoors,” Daines said in a statement. “The Great American Outdoors Act is a big win for conservation, it's a big win for jobs, it's a big win for our Montana way of life, it's a big win for bipartisanship. It's only fitting it took public lands to bring a divided government together. Mr. President, Montana thanks you. America thanks you. I thank you for signing the most important piece of conservation legislation in over 50 years for our great country.”
Daines and Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner are credited with convincing Trump to support the legislation at a White House meeting this year, even though Trump has repeatedly tried to slash spending for the Land and Water Conservation Fund in his budget proposals. Both Republicans are in competitive races this year, although Daines has described the bill’s advancement as the result of years of efforts.
Tester first introduced a bill to fully fund LWCF more than a decade ago and applauded Tuesday’s signing.
“This is a big deal for the Treasure State’s greatest treasure – our public lands,” Tester said in a statement. “We rely on our public lands, and protecting them means protecting not only the outdoor spaces where folks hike, hunt, fish, and camp, but also the 70,000 jobs and $7.1 billion generated each year by Montana’s outdoor recreation economy. Wins like this don’t come easy, and it’s thanks to the tireless work of Montanans from all walks of life that this historic day is here, and that we can count on these critical conservation tools to sustain our outdoor way of life for generations to come.”
Gianforte was one of 81 Republicans to vote for the bill.
“The Great American Outdoors Act, which I proudly supported, provides dedicated, lasting resources to increase public access to our public lands, conserving them for generations to come,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I thank Senator Daines for his leadership in getting this historic bill across the finish line, and I thank President Trump for his support of our public lands and for signing this critical bill into law.”
Republican opponents of the bill brought a range of opposition. Some lawmakers cited concerns about growing federal land ownership. Others noted that the money isn't enough to cover the estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog on federally owned lands. The bill also saw opposition from some Gulf Coast lawmakers who complained that their states receive too small a share of revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling that is used to pay for the conservation fund.
This story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
