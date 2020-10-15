Montana COVID cases threaten to overwhelm health care system

Gov. Steve Bullock said the state has put out a nationwide request for medical workers, especially registered nurses, to come to Montana to help the state's health workers treat coronavirus patients but said "we haven't gotten anything back."

Montana reported a record 735 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. More than 300 people are hospitalized, including 104 in Billings.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Great Falls on Wednesday while another 27 are in Kalispell's hospital, the state health department reported. Thirty-five patients are on ventilators at the state's largest hospitals.

In the seven months since the pandemic began, Montana has reported nearly 21,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths. The case numbers are thought to be far higher than reported because people can have COVID-19 without having symptoms and not everyone has been tested.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In other news related to the coronavirus: