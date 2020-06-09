Montana COVID-19 cases increase, 6 new reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montana today, increasing the state's total count to 554, the state health department said.

Two were reported in Big Horn county and four more in Gallatin county.

Big Horn County health officials announced a new order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that is more restrictive than the state directive after the county reported its first death on Friday, bringing the state's death count to 18.

Employees at all Big Horn County businesses must now have their temperature checked before starting work. People with temperatures over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) are not allowed to work.

Dine-in establishments in the county are now limited to 50% capacity, while establishments in other parts of the state are permitted to operate at 75% capacity. Big Horn restaurants, convenience stores, bars and lodging must require employees to wear cloth masks.

The new measures in Big Horn County are more restrictive than the statewide directive, and come as Montana marks a week since Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock announced the beginning of the second phase of reopening.