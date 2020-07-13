Montana counties take different approaches to COVID-19

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribal leaders had initially raised concerns that organizers hadn’t met with them to discuss holding the event this year, which they opposed on the basis of the dangers the virus poses to tribal citizens, especially because hundreds of contestants were expected.

Rodeo contestants, many of whom will be coming from other states, also won’t be allowed to mingle with attendees and will be limited to their own area of the rodeo grounds, Knudsen and Presser said.

“They were able to get the tribe[s] on board … And that was the biggest concern,” Knudsen said. “They had some serious concerns about bringing people into the area. And certainly that’s justifiable.”

Throughout the planning process, Presser said, organizers met with county and tribal officials to design an event that everyone could support. And despite the precautions that have been put in place, she said, it’s not possible to know how effective they’ll ultimately be.

“We’ve done what we can to make this a safe event,” she said. “The stampede committee wants to hold the event, and we’ve done what we can by making recommendations.”