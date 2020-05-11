Montana coronavirus cases decline amid retail re-openings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HELENA — The rate at which Montanans are diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to decline as the state begins its third week in which retailers have been able to reopen and the second week that bars and restaurants could offer dine-in options with limited capacity.

There were two positive tests results from Saturday through Monday, the state health department said. The state reported five positive tests in the last week, compared to six during the previous seven days. Three weeks ago, Montana had 14 positive tests in seven days.

Two of the new cases announced last week involved members of a family from West Yellowstone who were believed to have been infected while traveling out of state. Gallatin County health officer Matt Kelley said it seemed like they laid low after becoming symptomatic, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

"We think we avoided massive exposure there," Kelly said Friday. The county will continue to monitor the situation.

One of the new cases reported over the weekend involved a Gallatin County girl who is 9 or younger. On Monday the state said a Jefferson County man in his 50's tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.