Montana conservatives cite gains in primary

But that storyline overlooks that Gianforte ran for governor in 2016 and "running again is not the weirdest decision by a politician," Banville points out.

On election night with his expected loss looming, Fox was not going down without taking punches at perpetual candidates. Of the five Republicans in statewide office who could seek re-election this year, only U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen did.

“There were 22 candidates for five offices. That was wholly unnecessary for that to happen,” said Fox, who argued through the race Gianforte's move would cost Montana seniority in Congress. “It was difficult for the Republican ticket. It certainly makes it difficult for a Republican to choose who they supported, whether it be with their checkbook or otherwise.”

This is Gianforte's fourth bid for statewide office in as many years, first for governor, then two successful runs for the U.S. House before this year's governor candidacy. While Fox doesn't like it, Banville said it might be part of why Gianforte won, more so than any ideological ground he occupies. At the February meeting in Bozeman on legislator loyalty, Gianforte was the clear preference of the presenters.