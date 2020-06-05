Montana conservatives cite gains in primary

BOZEMAN — The tension was palpable in the packed second-floor conference room of a car dealership on the west side of town while a heavy mid-February snow fell outside.
It was hot in the tight space as more than 40 members of the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee watched a presentation about the Legistats website, the Republican Party loyalty ranking metric operated by former state legislator Ed Butcher.
In Butcher’s sights that night were two targets well within shooting range, in fact just across the room from him — state Reps. Bruce Grubb and Walt Sales. Both Bozeman Republicans had "F ratings from the website, a grade calculated based on how often the lawmakers voted contrary to a majority of their party.
Butcher chided Grubbs and Sales and other Republican lawmakers, former and current, in the room piled on. Grubbs got flack for votes he took on an abortion bill where he diverted from the bulk of GOP legislators. Both were raked over the coals for supporting the continuation of Medicaid expansion, the largest wedge hammered between two factions of the GOP caucus in recent years.
The message was clear — Republicans in Montana needed to clean the state House and Senate of the likes of Grubbs and Sales, and anyone else not completely loyal to the party, in the fast-approaching June 2 primary.
Based on Tuesday’s vote, it appears they were at least partially successful. Political watchers urged caution against calling it a blanket statement about the state GOP making any grand push toward the right, given individual factors at play in races up and down the ballot. But whatever the specific elements of each contest, there was a definite tilt to the outcomes.
That tense night in Bozeman no doubt played a role in two-term incumbent Grubbs losing his primary in House District 38 by 16 points to a first-time candidate who branded Grubbs as a liberal. But Sales cleared his three-way primary in a move to Senate District 35.
At the top of the statewide ticket, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte was the governor candidate generally thought of as more conservative than his main opponent. That was state Attorney General Tim Fox, whom Gianforte bested by a 26-point margin. In the Attorney General race, deeply conservative former state Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen defeated his primary opponent and Fox's No. 2 at the Department of Justice, Jon Bennion, by 14 points. In a Public Service Commission race, state Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who has been supportive of the Bundy family — involved in armed anti-government standoffs in Nevada and Oregon — and is chief executive officer of a group that advocates for the transfer of federal lands to the state, beat a former state GOP chair.
In the marquee governor race, political analyst and University of Montana professor Lee Banville said a popular narrative was that Gianforte cut in line in front of Fox, who was termed out of the Attorney General's office and long assumed to launch a bid for governor this year.
But that storyline overlooks that Gianforte ran for governor in 2016 and "running again is not the weirdest decision by a politician," Banville points out.
On election night with his expected loss looming, Fox was not going down without taking punches at perpetual candidates. Of the five Republicans in statewide office who could seek re-election this year, only U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen did.
“There were 22 candidates for five offices. That was wholly unnecessary for that to happen,” said Fox, who argued through the race Gianforte's move would cost Montana seniority in Congress. “It was difficult for the Republican ticket. It certainly makes it difficult for a Republican to choose who they supported, whether it be with their checkbook or otherwise.”
This is Gianforte's fourth bid for statewide office in as many years, first for governor, then two successful runs for the U.S. House before this year's governor candidacy. While Fox doesn't like it, Banville said it might be part of why Gianforte won, more so than any ideological ground he occupies. At the February meeting in Bozeman on legislator loyalty, Gianforte was the clear preference of the presenters.
"It's not like it was a clear rejection of one set of policies and a clear acceptance of another set," Banville said. "It could be people saying, 'Gianforte has been our standard-bearer in a lot of elections and we feel like he should be our governor candidate.' Does that equal a rejection of all things that we might think of Fox representing? I think that's too simplistic of an interpretation of what happened."
Gianforte attributes his win to his business background, saying that's what Montanans want right now.
"There's a lot of people hurting right now in Montana. A lot of Montanans find themselves out of work and without a paycheck. Too many small businesses have been shut down. What I’ve heard is people want a businessperson in the governor's office,” Gianforte said.
***
Republican Rep. Llew Jones is one of the leaders of the Solutions Caucus, the group that included Grubb and Sales. In Butcher’s presentation Jones’ face was roughly Photoshopped over a cartoon rendering of a swamp animal.
Jones chalks Tuesday’s election up to breaking even for his group. Calculating a nebulous caucus is not precise, and others put it at a pickup of one or two for Republicans on the more conservative side of the party.
“It was a strange year. We were hoping to do more than net zero, and we certainly had some folks who had very good experiences that are not coming back,” Jones said. “Our numbers are fine in both bodies and we picked up enough to compensate for our losses, but we definitely took a ding to our experience.”
Two of the biggest hits to the Solutions Caucus were the primary defeats of Reps. Eric Moore of Miles City and Nancy Ballance of Hamilton. Both were heavily involved in the crafting of the budget bill each session, with eyes toward the health and human service sector.
The showdown between Ballance, termed out in the House, and three-time state Rep. Theresa Manzella for the open Senate District 44 seat in the Bitterroot was one of the most emblematic of the bitter Republican primaries.
In an interview Thursday, Ballance said there was a “coordinated, orchestrated attack plan to take me out as their No. 1 target.”
The “they,” Ballance said, was the 38 Special. That’s the House members of the other faction of Republicans in the Legislature. They’re party purists who view any alignment with Democrats as treasonous. The name references both their numbers in the House (the Senate is typically more buttoned-down) and the firearm. At an early February party meeting, members wore nametags that included the corresponding ammunition.
Manzella and groups attacking Ballance focused on her vote for Medicaid expansion as the No. 1 issue in the primary and tried to throw claims of supporting abortion into the mix, a strong swaying point in the pro-life Bitterroot Valley.
Manzella beat Ballance with 63% of the vote, not an indecisive margin.
“I’m thankful that we exposed the divide in the Republican Party to the citizens, and I’m very pleased with the way they responded,” Manzella said. “It gives me a sense of direction and purpose that I’m on the right track, and so I’ll continue on that path.”
Two political committees that share the same Kalispell post office box, one called Montana Teachers for Student Safety and another named Doctors for a Healthy Montana, spent money opposing Solutions Caucus members and elevating their opponent.
One lawmaker they targeted was state Rep. Joel Krautter, of Sidney, by putting up a billboard in that town targeting his support of Medicaid expansion.
Krautter, who lost his primary on a challenge from the right, did win a campaign finance complaint saying Doctors for a Healthy Montana failed to accurately identify its makeup since most contributors at the time of the complaint were not actual doctors and instead included a handful of conservative legislators.
Manzella is very likely to win the general election based on the prevailing politics of her district. Ballance said she has concerns about what that means, saying Tuesday's primary could signify the elevation of party purists more disposed to argue in one-liners and not get down into the trenches to understand issues.
“We now have people who will say things like, ‘Oh, we’ll just make cuts and throw it on the governor’s desk and make him sign it.’ Those kinds of soundbites are extremely harmful to the people of Montana. We have people who are not willing to do the work," Ballance said. "They can wave a flag and say, 'I’m a conservative,' and not do anything. It’s easier than working, that’s for sure.”
To Manzella, however, Tuesday’s election was a direct message sent from voters to the Solutions Caucus.
“We are the conservatives and we were a lot more open and vocal than we’ve ever been. I’m proud that I was the tip of the sword. I felt like we needed to expose the truth to the citizens and trust that they would fix it if they were attuned through their voting, and that’s what they did,” Manzella said. “We expect Republicans to stand up and adhere to Republican principles that we proclaim to adhere to.”
Next for Ballance is figuring out a way to get members of the Solutions Caucus elected without adopting the tactics of their challengers.
“We can’t duplicate what they’ve done; we have to think about it totally different, Ballance said. “But we’ve got some really good, smart people who have time on their hands, and if they’re not worried about that, they should be.”
Banville again discouraged reading too much into any specific outcome from the primary.
“I don’t think it was some clear message from all the Republican voters that they are turning away from those who might work with Democrats,” Banville said. “Could that be a message in some of these races? Absolutely. But I don’t think it falls that neatly into these results.”
Groups like Americans for Prosperity or American Tradition Partnership have been playing ball in Montana for years, targeting Republicans they deem as too willing to accommodate or work with Democrats, and some of that might have paid off this year, he added.
Across the Legislature, Republican primary results were mixed. Jones, for example, wasn’t even challenged in his Conrad-area district.
Solutions Caucus member State Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican whose opponent tried to skewer him for carrying both Medicaid expansion bills in 2015 and 2019, still handily won his primary with 75% of the vote. Others moderates like Reps. David Bedey of Hamilton, Geraldine Custer of Forsyth, Julie Dooling of Helena and Denley Loge of St. Regis, as well as Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, navigated their way to re-election.
But the caucus lost Sen. Tom Richmond of Billings, and some members of the 38 Special won re-election against more moderate challengers, like Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell. Elsewhere, far-right candidates like Rep. Greg DeVries of Jefferson City, who apologized for making racist comments on the House floor in 2019, lost re-election. State Rep. Rodney Garcia, who threatened to shoot socialists at that same party meeting where 38 Special members had ammo on their name tags, lost his bid for Senate, though his opponent by no means is a moderate.
***
For those looking for a coming together after the primary, it's not clear if that'll happen in the governor's race. Though it’s not like there’s some sort of contract, generally the unspoken agreement is the loser throws his or her support behind the winner.
Fox isn't doing that yet. In a post-election email thanking his supporters, he continued his critique of Gianforte. In an interview on election night before the race was called, he raised concerns again.
"(I would) work hard and do everything I could to try to make sure that I was the nominee, because otherwise not only would Republicans lose the general election, we may have the wrong person in the office if we won,” Fox said.
Right after the race was called, Fox said it was a “two-way street” for him to fall in line with supporting Gianforte.
“I have seen an unfortunate amount of division in the party, and whether or not I’ll be called on to help bring them together remains to be seen,” Fox said.
