Montana celebrates 100th anniversary of vocational rehab program

Gov. Steve Bullock, Department of Public Health and Human Services officials, and numerous advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the vocational rehabilitation program.

“Thank you to both past and present Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services staff and community providers for all you’ve done to provide an equal opportunity for Montanans with disabilities to thrive in the community,” Bullock said. “Significant progress has been made in the last century to move vocational rehabilitation forward, and this program continues to make such a positive difference for thousands of Montanans each and every day.”

In Montana, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services (VRBS) program is part of the DPHHS Disability Employment and Transitions Division (DETD). This division provides more than 21,000 Montanans with disabilities access to services to strengthen their economic and social well-being across the lifespan. Specifically, VRBS connects 4,000 individuals with career counseling, information and referrals, training services, and job placement services.