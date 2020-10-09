Montana celebrates 100th anniversary of vocational rehab program

Gov. Steve Bullock, Department of Public Health and Human Services officials, and numerous advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the vocational rehabilitation program.
“Thank you to both past and present Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services staff and community providers for all you’ve done to provide an equal opportunity for Montanans with disabilities to thrive in the community,” Bullock said. “Significant progress has been made in the last century to move vocational rehabilitation forward, and this program continues to make such a positive difference for thousands of Montanans each and every day.”
In Montana, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services (VRBS) program is part of the DPHHS Disability Employment and Transitions Division (DETD). This division provides more than 21,000 Montanans with disabilities access to services to strengthen their economic and social well-being across the lifespan. Specifically, VRBS connects 4,000 individuals with career counseling, information and referrals, training services, and job placement services.
DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said Montanans living with disabilities want to be dynamic and integrated contributors to society, actively benefiting from and participating in mainstream life. She said citizens with disabilities encounter many barriers to employment and independence that prevent their full and equitable inclusion in society.
“This program breaks down barriers that stand in the way of individuals with disabilities reaching their full potential,” Hogan said. “I have watched firsthand how our clients have thrived through the opportunities VRBS provides in communities all across the state in helping them realize their dreams.”
The mission of VRBS is to promote opportunities for Montanans with disabilities to have rewarding careers and achieve maximum personal potential. VRBS offers individualized vocational rehabilitation and supportive services to assist eligible individuals with disabilities to obtain, maintain, and advance in jobs compatible with their skills and abilities. The services allow older visually impaired or blind individuals with the ability to live more independently in their homes and communities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!