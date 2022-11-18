Montana can expect warmer days ahead, climate change webinar predicts

By 2069, some areas of Montana can expect as many as 39 more days above 90 degrees, those attending a recent webinar discussing climate change and other environmental issues were told.

The League of Women Voters of Montana had a Zoom call Wednesday discussing extreme climate events in Montana featuring speakers from the Montana Climate Office and the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes.

The Montana Climate Office is an independent state-designated body based at the University of Montana that provides scientifically based climate information and services.

Kelsey Jencso, state climatologist with the Montana Climate Office, offered viewers a description of where the state has been in terms of present and future climatic conditions. In 2017, there was a first-ever Montana climate assessment, which was done under the supervision of the Montana Institute on Ecosystems, Jencso said.

He said Montana is a headwater state, saying the land area drains to the Columbia River, the south Saskatchewan and the Missouri River basins. Jencso said if you add it up, Montana headwaters drain into almost one-third of the land area of the conterminous U.S. He added that what happens in Montana, impacts not only the state, but also a lot of downstream water users.

Jencso said Montana is really geographically complex in terms of its climate and hydrology. He said that makes it difficult to predict future weather conditions and weekly forecasts. He said the change in topography in mountain systems impacts the distribution of precipitation within Montana.

He said the average annual temperature is 45 degrees but as you move from western to eastern Montana, you tend to see warmer conditions.

Jencso said over the past 65 years, Montana’s temperature has increased 0.42 degrees per decade while the national average is 0.26 per decade.

He said that is an increase of 2.7 degrees in the past 65 years, which is also above the national average.

He said the rate of change can be attributed to Montana's higher altitude, making it more sensitive to changes in temperature.

Jencso said the average precipitation is 18.7 inches and that has not changed in the past 65 years.

He said there has been a 1.3-2 inch increase in the spring rains in eastern Montana and a 0.9 inch decrease in western Montana, which has been linked to the frequency of La Nina and El Nino events in the past 50 years.

The projections by global climate models and science are improving, but there is some degree of uncertainty, so projections have to be updated to assess potential changes in the future climate. He said they used eight models for 2040-2069 to make predictions, adding that not every model agreed in each case.

Jencso said by mid-century, there will be a 5 degree increase in eastern and northcentral Montana and a 4 degree increase in central and western Montana. He said these are best estimates based on best models. He said eight models were used for this report and 100% made the same prediction.

He said it was expected to have 39 more days above 90 degrees in eastern Montana and 10-15 days in western Montana, due to proximity to mountains and higher elevation environments. There was 100% model agreement on those predictions.

There will be a 5.3-degree increase in the winter and 6.4-degree increase in the summer, he said.

He said the high temperatures will impact humans and crops and will have a drying effect on soils and forests. It will also lend itself to fire starts, he said. Jencso said large wildfires could also lead to public health impacts.

He said the “good news” was that they are expecting a slight increase in precipitation, but it was small. He also said precipitation was hard to predict. He said winter, spring and fall were expected to see increases in precipitation and summer would see a decrease.

He said there is an opportunity to impact changing temperatures, through changes in greenhouse gas emissions.

In regards to recent climatic extremes, he said it was interesting that Montana went from really wet to really dry really quickly. He said there was a rich and ample snowpack that combined with atmospheric rivers, which are large conveyor belts of moisture that typically come from the tropical Pacific Ocean. That combined with rain on snow earlier this year made for catastrophic flooding that was a once-in-500 year event in the Yellowstone basin.

He said atmospheric rivers can contain a lot of water, as much as 15 times the volume of the Mississippi River at its outlet.

He said snowpack was 178% of normal on June 11 and there was 2-4 inches of rain from June 10-13.

The other strange weather occurrence was the frequency of drought in Montana.

He said there is a need for more ground-based stations to help with observations to help make better predictions for flood conditions or drought predictions. He said 205 new stations will be added in the next five years as part of a $21 million contract provided through a U.S. Senate bill to build better climate infrastructure. Data from the stations is public and online.

Michael Durglo Jr., department head for historic preservation for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and climate change advisory committee chair, said CSKT developed a plan in 2012 for the reservation on 1.3 million acres in northwest Montana. He said the plan is being revised, based on new models, as what was believed to be happening in 2060 is happening now.

Durglo said the tribal council passed a resolution that says climate change is a risk to the health and general welfare of the tribe and directs resources for climate change planning and mitigation.

“This for me is a big thing,” he said, adding they have been doing climate change work for a long time.

He said everyone is connected as people, “we are connected to our animals, our land and our resources.”

Gwen Lankford, a CSKT climate change board member who also works with groups to improve communications, said there were some predictions that were nerve-wracking, such as 39 more days of 90 degree-plus weather.

Lankford, who was to speak on resilience, social justice and equity, said a lot of systems are vertically integrated, or have power on the top. She said such systems are vulnerable to consolidation of power, greed and resources.

She said such systems are unsustainable. Lankford called for horizontal integration, in which everyone contributes to make it stronger and can tap into people’s strengths.

“That’s a really critical difference, I think, in terms of how we need to (revise) systems and how we need to think about moving forward and how we think about resources,” she said.

When it comes to climate change, Durglo said people need to be unified.

“We are all in this boat together and we all have to do our part and paddle the boat,” he said.

“We all have to do more,” Durglo said.

He asked people to help the next generation, adding “everybody get on a boat and grab a paddle.”

Jencso said people have to better adapt to changes and science is key to that process.

At the start of the meeting, organizers said “well north of” 120 people were attending online. Maureen McCarthy, a research professor, moderated the meeting.

Webinar co-sponsors included Citizens Climate Lobby; Climate Smart Missoula; Families for a Livable Climate; Great Falls Rising; Montana Environmental Information Center; Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate; Wild Montana; Wilderness Watch; and the League of Women Voters of Billings, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula.

The webinar will be posted online at https://my.lwv.org/montana and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVDxqS88D9fMCaMvl3ze7gg?app=desktop.