Montana authorities charge man with illegally buying black bear, other wild animal parts

A Pocatello, Idaho, man is charged with multiple felonies in Beaverhead County stemming from accusations that he bought what were presented as illegally obtained wild animal carcasses and parts from an undercover Montana game warden.
Yan “Bo” Fong is charged with three felony counts of unlawful sale of a game animal and three felony counts of unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of a game animal or fur bearing animal.
On Nov. 24 Fong entered a plea of not guilty to all charges in Beaverhead County District Court and was issued a bond of $15,000. Defense attorney Brent Flowers said he was still reviewing the case and had no comment.
The case began after an undercover investigator with Idaho Game and Fish contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to relay Fong’s reported interest in purchasing mountain lions, bobcats, bears and bear gall bladders. Montana Department of Justice prosecutors allege that Fong met with an undercover game warden twice in 2017 and once in 2018 under the pretense that the game warden had illegally obtained wildlife carcasses and parts to sell.
Bear gallbladders can be worth thousands of dollars in Asia where they are used in traditional medicines. Their sale is illegal in Montana. Bear paws are also considered an edible delicacy, and demand for bear paws and gallbladders has led to a number of prosecutions nationally for illegally killing bears and trafficking in their parts.
Support Local Journalism
On June 22, 2017, Fong met with the undercover game wardens near Dillon and for $1,000 allegedly purchased carcasses of a mountain lion and two bobcats, a skinned black bear carcass accompanying the skin with feet attached, and five black bear gallbladders.
Audio and video recordings of the transaction are detailed in charging documents. According to descriptions of the audio, Fong is told that the animals were not legally hunted nor tagged and that sale of the animals and parts is illegal. When asked what he does with the meat, Fong, who owns the Bamboo Garden restaurant in Pocatello, reportedly said he offers the bear and mountain lion meat free to “the tour guide and bus people,” and that “Chinese people like the animal meat.” Charging documents do not identify any specific tour company nor does it indicate whether authorities substantiated Fong’s alleged statement. Fong is further alleged to have said that he purchases the bobcats for personal consumption.
Montana Game Warden Capt. J.D. Douglas said in an interview that authorities believe Fong was purchasing animals and parts as part of a commercial enterprise for resale to customers in other states or internationally but did not offer specifics.
On Nov. 29, 2017 Fong and an unknown person again met with the undercover warden near Dillon, this time allegedly paying $1,200 for three bear gallbladders, 12 bear paws, two black bears, one mountain lion, two bobcats, one cow elk and two mule deer. The animals and parts were again presented as illegally obtained, prosecutors allege.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Fong is alleged to have met with the undercover game warden near Dillon for the final time. Prosecutors claim that in this meeting he paid $1,600 for three bear gallbladders, three bobcats, 12 bear paws and one mountain lion. The animals and parts were again presented as illegally obtained, according to charging documents.
Each charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine as well as loss of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for a minimum of three years up to lifetime revocation.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!