Montana authorities charge man with illegally buying black bear, other wild animal parts

Audio and video recordings of the transaction are detailed in charging documents. According to descriptions of the audio, Fong is told that the animals were not legally hunted nor tagged and that sale of the animals and parts is illegal. When asked what he does with the meat, Fong, who owns the Bamboo Garden restaurant in Pocatello, reportedly said he offers the bear and mountain lion meat free to “the tour guide and bus people,” and that “Chinese people like the animal meat.” Charging documents do not identify any specific tour company nor does it indicate whether authorities substantiated Fong’s alleged statement. Fong is further alleged to have said that he purchases the bobcats for personal consumption.