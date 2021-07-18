Montana advocates of 'right to repair' ag equipment welcome federal recognition

Many of those repairs can be performed on the spot by a farmer whose tractor breaks down in the field. Others might take a mechanic with special training. But Harmon said even some of the simplest fixes, like swapping out a sensor or replacing a gauge, ultimately require specialized software that interacts with the tractor’s computer and tells it that the problem has been fixed. Until that happens, the machine won’t start back up.

“The wrong time of year, that can cost thousands of dollars that you’ve got to wait, or if it’s going to rain on you,” said Sarah Rachor, a Sidney farmer who sits on the Montana Farmers Union’s board of directors.

As a sugar beet farmer, she said having equipment break down during harvest could mean losing a significant portion of her crop. Needing a technician from an authorized dealership to come out, diagnose the problem, then go get the parts to repair it — or have to haul the machine into town — can eat through precious time and money. And echoing other farmers, she noted that wait times for those technicians can be a week or longer during peak seasons, when everyone is in the field and everyone’s equipment is breaking down at the same time.