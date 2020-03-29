Montana adds 14 cases of COVID-19 by Sunday night, for a total of 161

Montana added an additional 14 cases of the novel coronavirus by Sunday night for a total of 161.
Gallatin County continues to have the most cases in the state at 62, which represents 38% of Montana’s total.
Yellowstone County is next at 26, followed by Missoula County at 11 with two new reported cases. Lewis and Clark County remained at 10 overnight. Remaining counties with positive cases remain in single digits as of Sunday morning.
Silver Bow County added one additional case for a total of nine by Sunday; Flathead added two additional cases for eight; Madison County added one additional case for four.
Deer Lodge County reported its first case of COVID-19 Sunday – a woman in her 40s.
Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged by Sunday morning: Cascade has seven; Toole has five; Lincoln County has four; Broadwater and Lake have three; Jefferson and Park have two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.
On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Eight people in Montana have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.
By Sunday morning, the state public health lab had processed 3,841 tests. That number does not include tests that hospitals or doctors send to private facilities.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order took effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
