Montana adds 14 cases of COVID-19 by Sunday night, for a total of 161

Montana added an additional 14 cases of the novel coronavirus by Sunday night for a total of 161.

Gallatin County continues to have the most cases in the state at 62, which represents 38% of Montana’s total.

Yellowstone County is next at 26, followed by Missoula County at 11 with two new reported cases. Lewis and Clark County remained at 10 overnight. Remaining counties with positive cases remain in single digits as of Sunday morning.

Silver Bow County added one additional case for a total of nine by Sunday; Flathead added two additional cases for eight; Madison County added one additional case for four.

Deer Lodge County reported its first case of COVID-19 Sunday – a woman in her 40s.

Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged by Sunday morning: Cascade has seven; Toole has five; Lincoln County has four; Broadwater and Lake have three; Jefferson and Park have two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.