Montana adds 7 cases of COVID-19 by Sunday morning, for a total of 154

Montana added an additional seven cases of the novel coronavirus by Sunday morning for a total of 154.

Gallatin County continues to have the most cases in the state at 58 which represents 38% of Montana’s total.

Yellowstone County is next at 26, followed by Missoula County at 11 with two new reported cases. Lewis and Clark County remained at 10 overnight. Remaining counties with positive cases remain in single digits as of Sunday morning.

Silver Bow County added one additional case for a total of nine by Sunday; Flathead added one additional case for seven; Madison County added one additional case for four.

Deer Lodge County reported its first case of COVID-19 Sunday – a woman in her 40s.

Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged by Sunday morning: Cascade has seven; Toole has five; Broadwater, Park, Lake and Lincoln have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.